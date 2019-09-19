Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Financial Advisory Mandate for sale of Levent Yapilandirma Yonetimi A.S. / Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S. shares 19-Sep-2019 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Financial Advisory Mandate for sale of Levent Yapilandirma Yönetimi A.S. / Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. shares DATE: September 19, 2019 Ref: Public Disclosure dated 22.12.2018 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. (Morgan Stanley) has been mandated as financial adviser for sale of Levent Yapilandirma Yönetimi A.S. or its 55% stake in Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., and required steps for the process and sale negotiations with potential buyers will be initiated in this respect. Ak Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S., Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S. and Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. will act as local advisers in the sale process. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 20671 EQS News ID: 876833 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=876833&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

