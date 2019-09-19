Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest market basket analysis engagement for a leading organic food retailer. This success story investigates the factors that enabled the client to develop a new data model and discover new ways of using market basket analysis to gain meaningful insights into hidden customer purchase patterns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005537/en/

Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn more about our portfolio of marketing analytics solutions.

The retail industry as a whole is highly fragmented and complex owing to the rapid pace of technological developments and the ongoing digital transformations. To thrive in a complex business landscape retailers require specialized tools at their disposal to cater to the dynamic shifts in customer needs and preferences. One such tool is market basket analysis also known as affinity analysis. Market basket analysis empowers retailers to identify product groups that a customer is more likely to buy. Quantizg's advanced market basket analysis framework enables retailers to find new and better ways of improving outcomes. This success story is one such example where we helped a leading organic food retailer to drive growth by implementing new methods of market basket analysis.

The Business Challenge

Retailers face challenges in deriving value from their data at every step of the process right from data acquisition to data integration and analysis. The client- a leading German organic food retail company faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

Lack of cross-selling strategies

Inefficient inventory management

Inability to utilize historical data

"Market basket analysis helps companies across industries to identify consecutive purchase patterns," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

Talk to our analytics experts to gain in-depth insights on the benefits of deploying a marketing analytics framework.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

The organic food retailer collaborated with Quantzig to develop a new data model that would support the analysis. Our market basket analysis experts adopted a comprehensive approach to develop a highly scalable, reliable, and flexible new system with several benefits.

The market basket analysis solution empowered the client to:

Identify profitable marketing campaigns and products with high affinity

Witness a 15% decrease in the overall marketing budget

Effectively plan their store layout that resulted in a 50% increase in quarterly sales

Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and learn how our market basket analysis framework can help you improve business outcomes.

Quantzig's market basket analysis solution offered predictive insights on

Designing and deployment of the new warehouse architecture

Keeping track of key metrics like- average spend per basket and average profit per basket

Market basket analysis can help in developing new products without compromising on the market trends. Learn more about the benefits of market basket analysis.

Recent Success Stories:

Enhancing Sales Performance With the Help of Pricing Analytics for a Wine and Spirits Manufacturer

Improving Wallet Share With Market Segmentation Analytics A Success Story on How a Pharma Company Improved ROI by 3X

Retail Analytics Helped a Belgium Based Retail Company to Analyze Customer Behavior and Drive CX

You might also be interested in our FREE upcoming webinar on 'Optimizing Manufacturing Operations Using Advanced Analytics and Simulations.' Register now! http://bit.ly/2k15DC5

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005537/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us