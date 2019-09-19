Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article that lists the top five criteria for selecting the right data analytics solutions provider. Businesses today are digitizing core processes to gain a leading edge in the market. Moreover, the ongoing developments and technological shifts in the data analytics marketplace have made it crucial for businesses to analyze various factors before engaging with companies that offer advanced data analytics solutions.

Despite the ongoing advancements, challenges faced by players across industries continue to proliferate with the growing data sets making data analysis and data visualization an uphill task. Investing in analytics tools without possessing the basic capabilities is like building a house without a solid foundation, though you possess the materials you cannot put them to good use. Our analytics experts have listed the top five criteria that will help you choose the right data analytics solutions provider.

5 Criteria That'll Help You Choose the Right Data Analytics Solutions Provider

Data Security

Data irrespective of its source must be stored securely on-premises or in the cloud to avoid cyber-attacks and data breaches. Time stamping and source-proofing data generated from the web and mobile sessions will help retain its authenticity and integrity. Advanced data analytics solutions enhanced with security layers can help you store and maintain data securely by avoiding data breaches.

Universal Accessibility

Ease of use and accessibility is another key factor to be considering while selecting a data analytics solutions provider. A complex data management platform will make it challenging for members of other departments to access data sets and draw insights. Data analytics solution providers that offer data management platforms that are easy to use and interpret will empower companies to analyze data to reap maximum benefits.

PII Accessibility

PII stands for personally identifiable information that empowers companies to identify the users it relates to. While companies will still have access to the data extracted from each session, putting control of the data into the hands of the data analytics solutions provider will help them tackle challenges associated with data management.

Data Compression

With the proliferation of data sets, businesses now have access to huge volumes of valuable information that must be stored and maintained on-premise to ensure it's accessible as well as secure. In such a scenario, it's crucial to select data analytics solutions that can help you cost-effectively maintain such data sets.

Insight Automation

The use of traditional BI tools to analyze the massive troves of datasets generated by today's digital businesses requires a lot of time and expertise. Data analytics solutions that leverage advanced analytics and machine learning techniques to mine such data sets will be able to isolate issues in real-time to support your agile business processes.

About Quantzig

Quantzigis a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

