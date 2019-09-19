Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
London, September 19
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")
19 September 2019
Holding in Company
Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was today informed that, following a purchase of ordinary shares of €0.00025 ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company on 10 September 2019 and a subsequent sale of 25,000 Ordinary Shares on 19 September 2019, Kevin Taylor now holds 1,544,060 Ordinary Shares in the Company, equal to approximately 3.99% per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.
