The smallpox treatment market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The global smallpox treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 2% over the forecast period.

Smallpox is a contagious and deadly disease that has affected humans for thousands of years. The current therapeutic regimen for treating smallpox involves the use of vaccines as a preventive measure and antiviral drugs that are available as a curative option. The smallpox treatment market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing stockpiling of smallpox therapeutics and the rise in drug approvals.

The smallpox treatment market is witnessing an increase in contract manufacturing practices, wherein the government is licensing manufacturers to develop smallpox vaccines. The development and manufacture of vaccines is a tedious process, which involves a lot of effort and expertise in both upstream and downstream. Thus, contract manufacturing organizations are hired to develop and manufacture vaccines to ease the process. Vaccine contracting services also provide cost-saving advantages for market vendors.

The smallpox treatment market is expected to benefit from the expedited approvals for vaccines and other drugs. Several vendors are engaged in research trials for their novel smallpox therapeutics, for which they have received priority review to facilitate the development and approval process. For instance, in December 2018, the US FDA accepted the BLA of Bavarian Nordic for its investigational liquid-frozen MVA-BN smallpox vaccine and has granted a priority review status to this vaccine. Such expedited approvals will drive the growth of the market.

Regional Outlook

The market for smallpox treatment market spans across four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The smallpox treatment market in North America is the fastest-growing market globally, with an incremental growth of USD 42.1 million.

The US is expected to emerge as a major revenue contributor to the smallpox treatment market in North America. This can be attributed to the rising government initiatives to procure smallpox therapeutics in an effort to prepare for a future outbreak of smallpox. In addition, drug manufacturers are receiving financial funding from the government to towards the development of smallpox therapeutics, which is driving market growth in the country.

Competitive Outlook

Bavarian Nordic AS offers vaccines used for the prophylaxis of various diseases, including smallpox. Bavarian Nordic is based in Denmark and operates in various countries such as the US, The Netherlands, Canada, and others. The company provides IMVAMUNE/IMVANEX, which is an MVA-BN non-replicating smallpox vaccine intended for use in adults who are allergic to the replicating smallpox vaccines during an emergency smallpox outbreak.

The company reported revenues of USD 76.74 million for FY2018. In March 2019, the company announced that the US FDA had extended the review process for the liquid-frozen formulation of MVA-BN smallpox vaccine by three months. The company was granted a priority review for the BLA in December 2018.

