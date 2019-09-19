RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Strategic Alliance with The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences, Honolulu, USA.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu, established by Los Angeles-based Salem Partners, represents the pinnacle of cosmopolitan living in Hawaii. The project has been meticulously conceived by a roster of international designers, including Dianna Wong, Meyer Davis, Hart Howerton and Molteni&C.

Sales will officially launch beginning Tuesday, October 1 2019, with pricing estimated to start at $3.5 million. The project is slated to break ground in fall 2019 with an anticipated completion date of early 2022.

RESAAS has been selected as a strategic partner to promote The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu to a highly targeted audience. By using RESAAS' proprietary AdSAAS technology, real estate agent members of RESAAS will be able to discover opportunities for their buying clients interested in such an exclusive property.

"Having a complete view of the real estate landscape globally enables RESAAS to deliver opportunities to progressive real estate agents worldwide," said Tom Rossiter, RESAAS CEO. "We at RESAAS are committed to helping real estate agents succeed. Presenting our members with this unique opportunity from The Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences, Honolulu certainly fits that mold."

The hotel and residences will also showcase a stunning public water and light installation designed by Fluidity Design. Amongst Fluidity Design's other well-known masterpieces are water and light projects at 50 United Nations Plaza and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, Daesung D3 City in Seoul, Dubai Festival City and the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.

"With sales soon to launch, we are thrilled to officially introduce The Residences to the public and to be one step closer to bringing one of the world's most renowned hotel brands back to Honolulu," said James Ratkovich, Co-Managing Partner of Mana'olana Partners. "Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will breathe new life into the heart of the Ala Moana District as the first project approved under the Ala Moana Transit-Oriented Development Plan, aimed at improving connectivity, bringing a new vibrancy and adding to the neighborhood's burgeoning energy."

Homeowners will have premier access to a private residents-only amenity level comprised of a luxury pool, spa, Peloton room, chef's kitchen with a dining room, golf simulation room, outdoor lounge space complete with cabanas and fire pits, as well as a karaoke room and state-of-the-art Theater. In addition, residents will have a multitude of dining options to choose from, including preferred access to a limited-seating dining experience by a Michelin Star Chef in a speakeasy-inspired space underneath a floating garden, as well as priority seating at the signature restaurant and bar by a second Michelin Star Chef kitchen located on the second level of the hotel. Residents will also have privileged usage of an exhibition kitchen on the sixth floor.

Located on one of the most iconic street corners in the state of Hawaii, adjacent to the Hawaii Convention Center, Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences, Honolulu will serve as a new gateway to Waikiki and Ala Moana, bringing one of the world's most renowned hotel brands back to the city. Residents and hotel guests will be within walking distance to shopping and dining destination Ala Moana Center, the alluring shores of Ala Moana Beach, and the beachfront neighborhood of Waikiki.

For more information visit: www.moresidenceshonolulu.com

###

About Salem Partners

Founded in 1997, Salem Partners comprises three platforms: investment banking, real estate development and wealth management. Salem's investment bankers have completed billions of dollars of transactions in the media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, aerospace and defense, and real estate industries. Real estate development is headed by industry veterans experienced in all segments of the built environment.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information contact :

Tom Rossiter

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 558-2929 Email: investors@resaas.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE: RESAAS Services Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560287/RESAAS-Announces-Strategic-Alliance-with-The-Residences-at-Mandarin-Oriental-Honolulu