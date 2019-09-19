Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of their new article on marketing analytics solutions. This article discusses how marketing analytics solutions can help you increase marketing effectiveness and realize better returns on your marketing spend. Also, it highlights how businesses can leverage insights from marketing analytics solutions to create reports by tracking key marketing metrics (KPIs), spotting trends on website traffic, CTR, CPC, conversion rate, and much more.

This press release features multimedia.

Quantzig is well-known for helping leading companies with its end-to-end marketing analytics capabilities. Our portfolio of marketing analytics solutions helps companies to reduce maverick spend on marketing campaigns, identify irrelevant marketing channels, generate more qualified leads, and improve sales efficiency. Through our marketing analytics solutions, we help organizations to integrate data across all marketing channels and consolidate it into a common marketing view that provides invaluable assistance in driving marketing efforts forward.

Benefits of Marketing Analytics Solutions

Helps to turn data into valuable insights

Marketing analytics solutions can help companies to successfully evaluate the touchpoints that make up the customer journey. Also, this can help in understanding which marketing campaign can resonate well with the customers. By leveraging marketing analytics solutions, marketers can enhance upselling that, in turn, can help in driving the growth of the business.

Helps visualize data in real- time

By leveraging marketing analytics solutions, businesses can improve their data visualization capabilities and can identify patterns and anomalies in real-time. Also, it helps companies in creating customized dashboards to suit their business needs and track goal accomplishments.

