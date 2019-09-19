Warren Averett: CPA Firm in Atlanta Recognized as Top Workplace in the City

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors is honored to be recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Atlanta. The Best Places to Work Group recognized 103 organizations, out of more than 600 organizations that applied, based on its assessment of each company. Warren Averett in Atlanta was ranked 23rd in the medium company category (50 to 99 employees).

The Best Places to Work list is designed to identify and honor the best and most innovative employers in Atlanta that are going above and beyond to keep their workforces happy. To determine the finalists, employees at the participating companies were surveyed by Quantum Workplace, a third-party survey software company, from early July through mid-August. Quantum then compiled and evaluated the responses from each of the scaled questions on the survey to determine the ranking and finalists.

The top 103 employers were ranked in four categories: the top five among extra-large employers (500 employees and up), the top 20 among large employers (100 to 499 employees), the top 20 among medium employers (50 to 99 employees) and the top 55 among small employers (10 to 49 employees). Warren Averett was the only CPA firm recognized on the complete list of finalists.

"Warren Averett is excited to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Atlanta," says Atlanta Managing Member, John Shurley. "This recognition is all about our people and the great clients we serve. We work hard to focus on providing a flexible and professional work environment that allows all of us to thrive professionally and personally."

Warren Averett is one of the largest accounting firms in the Southeastern region and ranks among the top 35 firms in the United States. With over 800 employees and 311 CPAs Firm-wide, Warren Averett offers depth and experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, construction, real estate, aerospace and defense, life sciences and technology, nonprofit and public sector, with services that span beyond audit and tax to include wealth management, staffing and recruiting, technology consulting, financial outsourcing, retirement plan administration and investments. Warren Averett's 15 office locations include Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Cullman, Anniston and Foley, Alabama; Panama City, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and affiliate offices in Houston, Texas and the Cayman Islands.

