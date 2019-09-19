Regulatory News:

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has granted its visa to the first supplement to Veolia Environnement's (Paris:VIE) base prospectus in relation to the 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme on September 17, 2019.

The base prospectus (AMF visa n°19-298 on June 25, 2019) and its first supplement (AMF visa n°19-441 on September 17, 2019) are available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com ("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its head office, from the paying agent (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

Veolia Environnement

Siège social/Registered Head Office

21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS

Adresse postale/Correspondence address

30, rue Madeleine Vionnet 93300 AUBERVILLIERS

Tél.: +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 Fax: +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45

Société anonyme conseil d'administration au capital de 2 829 128 105

403 210 032 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005733/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Environnement