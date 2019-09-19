Brinton Vision: St. Louis LASIK Doctor Jason Brinton Is Sole US Presenter at International Conference

Leading St. Louis Eye Surgeon Dr. Jason P. Brinton Lends His Expertise in Refractive Surgery to International Symposium in Paris

ST LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Dr. Jason P. Brinton, MD, shared his expertise with eye surgeons from around the world as the only United States presenter at the at the STAAR Surgical 16th Annual EVO Visian ICL Experts Summit in Paris, France. The invitation-only event was presented by Ophthalmic Surgeons to Ophthalmic Surgeons, Sept. 11-13, 2019, just ahead of the annual European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) symposium (Sept 14-18).

Founder and owner of the LASIK St. Louis practice Brinton Vision, Dr. Brinton is internationally recognized as a specialist in the field of LASIK and refractive surgery. More than 250 eye surgeons and clinicians from 46 countries will be in attendance at the Experts Summit, and Dr. Brinton is one of just 31 presenters.

Dr. Brinton, whose boutique eye surgery center caters to the comfort of patients receiving LASIK in St. Louis, was the first surgeon in the U.S. to implant the Visian Toric Implanted Collamer Lense (ICL). He offered insights to summit attendees on how eye doctors can deliver a better level of care to their patients.

"This event brings together the very best eye surgeons on the planet, and it's an amazing opportunity," said Dr. Brinton. "I'm not just sharing what I've learned in the process of introducing new technologies in my practice; I'm also learning a great deal about how to continue offering my patients quality care and making that care better every day."

Dr. Brinton is a graduate of Harvard Medical School, board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, and is among the most experienced refractive surgeons in the United States. His recognitions include being named to America's Top Ophthalmologists, the Leading Physicians of the World, and the Top Doctors in America.

STAAR Surgical Company has been on the leading edge of vision solutions since 1982. They were the first to develop a foldable interocular lens (IOL), and their minimally invasive, biocompatible collamer Visian ICL and Visian Toric ICL lenses have been used to treat myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. To date, more than 1 million of these lenses have been implanted worldwide.

Learn more about LASIK and its six modern variations, including SBK, SMILE, Visian ICL, KAMRA Inlay, RLE and the Toric ICL at Brinton Vision.

About Brinton Vision

Brinton Vision is a state-of-the-art laser eye surgery facility located in Creve Coeur, Mo., just off of I-270 and Olive Road. The practice is dedicated to one goal - changing lives through the priceless gift of sight. Brinton Vision is the only full-time refractive surgery center in the State of Missouri which specializes in LASIK and its six modern variations, including SBK, SMILE, Visian ICL, KAMRA Inlay, RLE and the Toric ICL. Brinton Vision employs the most advanced, proven technology found anywhere to correct vision, even in patients who have been told they are not a candidate for LASIK. For more information, visit www.BrintonVision.com.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, reducing or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. STAAR's Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL" includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. STAAR markets Visian® ICL in more than 75 countries and to date upwards of 1 million lenses have been implanted to improve vision. For more information, visit www.staar.com.

For more information about Brinton Vision, contact the company here:



Brinton Vision

Derek Bachmann

314-375-2020

dbachmann@brintonvision.com

555 N New Ballas Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141

SOURCE: Brinton Vision

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560310/St-Louis-LASIK-Doctor-Jason-Brinton-Is-Sole-US-Presenter-at-International-Conference