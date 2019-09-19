Web Presence: Retrolock Corp. CEO Tania Tomyn Announces New $4M Banking Relationship with Gulf Coast Bank & Trust

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Retrolock Corporation, an emerging leader in interior finishing and subcontracting throughout California, has procured a new banking relationship with one of the state's (Gulf Coast is based in Louisiana) top lenders after Gulf Coast Bank & Trust provided a $4 million credit facility, Retrolock CEO Tania Tomyn announced.

Based in Orange, Calif., and with offices in Concord, Calif., Las Vegas and Montana, Retrolock (also known as RLC) continues to enjoy growth. The credit facility provided by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust will be extra capacity for the company's upward trajectory and help it achieve its goals of continued stable growth, Tania Tomyn said.

Retrolock Offers turnkey interior design-build services. Doors, Frames, Hardware, Millwork, Finish Carpentry, Access Control.

With its new $4 million credit facility, Retrolock CEO Tania Tomyn expressed her excitement about how the company can move forward to achieve its planned growth for the future while providing its clients with the best service possible.

About Retrolock

Retrolock is an interior finish and sub-contracting company that is thriving as a leader in interior finish scopes and continues to take on high-profile projects in California. The interior scopes include doors, frames, hardware, finish carpentry, millwork and access control. As a result, Retrolock Corporation is attracting and hiring top industry performers to support its dynamic growth.

Retrolock Corporation has planned for stable growth for 2019 and 2020 and announced the hiring of 10 new employees in August 2019, including Millwork Project Managers, Senior and Associate level Estimators, an Operations Coordinator, a Company Controller, and other associates.

