Calgary, Alberta,--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Critical Control Energy Services Corp. ("Critical Control" or the "Corporation") (Formerly TSX: CCZ; TSX: CCZ.PR.A) announces that pursuant to an Order granted on September 17, 2019 by the Alberta Securities Commission, it has ceased to be a reporting issuer in the Provinces of Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia, and is no longer a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada.

As previously announced on February 28, 2019, the Corporation voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Effective June 5, 2019 the Corporation completed a plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement") whereby Alykhan Mamdani, CEO of the Corporation, and a company controlled by Sergei Tchetvertnykh, now Executive Chair of the Corporation, financed the Corporation in order for the Corporation to redeem common shares and preferred shares from those shareholders who elected or were deemed to have elected to have their shares redeemed pursuant to the provisions of the Plan of Arrangement.

The Corporation continues to conduct its business in the ordinary course. However, the Corporation will no longer be required to conform to the requirements imposed upon reporting issuers, including filing financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents in any jurisdiction of Canada pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

About Critical Control

Critical Control provides solutions for the collection, control and analysis of measurement and operational data related to oil and gas wells across North America. We provide services to capture the data, cloud based software to visualize and manage it and the business intelligence to make quicker and more informed operational decisions.

