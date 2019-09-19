Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
Arion Bank hf.: Changes within the Investor Relations team of Arion Bank

?Theodor Fridbertsson will assume the position as Head of Investor Relations as from September 23. This is part of a planned transition after the Bank's IPO process and listing in Iceland and Stockholm in June 2018. Sture Stölen, current Head of IR and based in Stockholm will continue to be a resource and provide support to the Investor Relations team going forward.

For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson, Head of ArionBank's Corporate Communications at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 7108 or Theodor Fridbertsson, Investor Relations at IR@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)