The "How to Improve Accuracy and Attention to Detail" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organisations are full of detailed tasks that require close attention and accuracy, from management of employees and report writing to using software systems and auditing.

Carrying out complex tasks within fast-paced and often highly regulated organisations can make it challenging to maintain accuracy and close attention to detail, but failure to do so can be costly and detrimental to the quality of your work.

This course will help you improve your overall attention to detail and accuracy by using some essential planning and attention-improving techniques. The programme is highly participative, combining the presentation of theory with sharing experiences and individual and group exercises.

Key benefits of attending:

Learn techniques to improve accuracy and attention to detail in day-to-day work

techniques to improve accuracy and attention to detail in day-to-day work Understand the psychology of attention and accuracy

the psychology of attention and accuracy Learn how to improve attention span and accuracy

how to improve attention span and accuracy Discuss how to improve focus and concentration and improve performance

Agenda

Improving accuracy and attention

Understanding the impact of making mistakes and errors

Discussion of common errors and what influences the likelihood of errors occurring

Root cause factors that influence our ability to pay attention

Sharing of examples of common errors and techniques to help stay focused

Brief overview of the psychology of attention

Review the different theories of attention to maximise your focus

- The capacity theory

- The mental bottleneck (filter) theory

- Selective attention

- The capacity theory - The mental bottleneck (filter) theory - Selective attention Analyse the personality traits and styles which influence how we work and the type of mistakes we make

The multi-tasking myth

Diagnostic for assessing attention to detail

Techniques, tips and tools to help reduce errors in working

Discuss and practise techniques to improve accuracy and reduce errors

Improving proof reading and errors transcribing and checking numbers

How to develop a range of skills and approaches to improve accuracy levels maximise your performance and concentration

Exercises to improve attention fitness practise improving attention span using brain games/training

Action planning

Identification of your personal areas of strength and areas for improvement following the course

How you will apply these in the workplace

Speaker

Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA Training Consultant,

University of Cardiff

Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc, PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International.

She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including The Planning of International Drug Development, in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the Impact of Brexit, RQA Journal 2017.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx1ocl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005826/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900