Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted cancer therapies for people living with genetically defined cancers, today announced that a poster will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), being held in Barcelona, Spain from September 27 to October 1, 2019.

Presentation information is as follows:

Title: ACCURACY a phase (P) 2 trial of AL101, a pan-Notch inhibitor, in recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) patients (pts) with Notch activating mutations (Notchact mut): preliminary safety and efficacy data

Session Title: Poster Display Session

Session Date and Time: Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00pm to 1:00pm CET

Presentation Number: 1148P

Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)

Presenter: Alan L. Ho, M.D., Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted cancer therapies for people living with genetically defined cancers. Ayala is broadly developing its product candidates, AL101 and AL102, best-in-class gamma secretase inhibitors, with clinical and preclinical studies underway in both solid tumors (AL101) and hematologic malignancies (AL102). Ayala's lead product candidate, AL101, is currently in phase 2 for adenoid cystic carcinoma patients with tumor bearing Notch activating mutations (ACCURACY). For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com

