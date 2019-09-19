Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019
WKN: A0EAT9 ISIN: BE0003818359 
Galapagos NV: Transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium; 19 september 2019; 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Sands Capital Management, LLC.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 16 September 2019 from Sands Capital Management, LLC, who notified that it holds 2,803,887 of Galapagos' voting rights in American Depository Receipts. This represents 4.55% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 61,652,086 shares. Sands Capital Management, LLC, thus crossed passively below the 5% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights, due to the share issuance by Galapagos on 23 August 2019. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

About Galapagos

Galapagos.

Galapagos Contacts
Investors:Media:
Elizabeth Goodwin Carmen Vroonen
VP IR Senior Director Communications
+1 781 460 1784 +32 473 824 874
Sofie Van GijselEvelyn Fox
Director IR Director Communications
+32 485 19 14 15 +31 6 53 591 999
ir@glpg.com communications@glpg.com


1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.


Attachment

  • Sands Capital TN Sep 2019_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1082be19-9f15-4b5f-b71f-1e40c4531110)

