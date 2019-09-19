Galapagos NV: Transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium; 19 september 2019; 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Sands Capital Management, LLC.
Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 16 September 2019 from Sands Capital Management, LLC, who notified that it holds 2,803,887 of Galapagos' voting rights in American Depository Receipts. This represents 4.55% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 61,652,086 shares. Sands Capital Management, LLC, thus crossed passively below the 5% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights, due to the share issuance by Galapagos on 23 August 2019. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.
|Galapagos Contacts
|Investors:
|Media:
|Elizabeth Goodwin
|Carmen Vroonen
|VP IR
|Senior Director Communications
|+1 781 460 1784
|+32 473 824 874
|Sofie Van Gijsel
|Evelyn Fox
|Director IR
|Director Communications
|+32 485 19 14 15
|+31 6 53 591 999
|ir@glpg.com
|communications@glpg.com
1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.
