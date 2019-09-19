CANEX Metals Inc.: CANEX Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / CANEX Metals Inc. ("Canex") is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on September 19, 2019, Shane Ebert, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Lesley Hayes and Gregory Hanks were elected to the Board of Directors. We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Hanks who replaces Douglas Cageorge as a Board member. Canex would like to express its thanks to Mr. Cageorge for his dedication and for his continued input and support as an advisor going forward.

Mr. Hanks holds a B.Comm. (Honors) with a major in Finance. He has held a number of management and senior management roles throughout his more that 25 years in the Financial Services Industry. He has extensive experience in commercial and industrial lending and was Senior Manager, Commercial Services at Integris Credit Union until March 2018. He has held several nonprofit board positions and currently providing consulting services in the areas of Human Resources and Finance to corporations in northern BC.

Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at four, the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors and ratified Canex's stock option plan.

Canex is currently planning to trench the Gold Range property in Arizona once pending exploration permits are received.

