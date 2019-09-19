PLAYA DEL RAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Reichen Kuhl is an animal rights activist, a Vanguard member of PETA, and a dedicated vegan who regularly speaks up on behalf of the abused animals in our nation and around the world. Helping readers understand how a vegan diet is an all-around improvement, he shares its benefits on people and the environment below.

A distinguished leader for decades, Reichen Kuhl served as a Graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a nine-year Air Force veteran, a flight instructor, and an attorney member of the State Bar of California. He's become a notable celebrity and business owner over the years, but he's never stopped being a voice for abused and suffering animals everywhere. To honor his activism, PETA recently awarded Reichen Kuhl with the title of Vanguard Society Member.

"PETA is the world's leading animal rights group with millions of emphatic, committed members fighting for better treatment globally," says Reichen Kuhl. "As a group, we've made major strides in educating people in the fashion industry, the food industry, and more about their effect on animal suffering and the environment."

Additionally, Reichen Kuhl adheres to a strictly vegan diet, which aims to cut out animal products and byproducts altogether. While only a small portion of international citizens adhere to veganism, the health benefits and the environmental benefits are tremendous and can have a hugely positive impact on society.

Veganism and the Body

For people like Reichen Kuhl who follow vegan diets, getting in the nutrients the body needs most and cutting out what it doesn't is a central focus. From this, the body experiences a range of improvements since it can function at a higher, healthier level. One of the most notable effects is weight loss since people sticking to vegan diets cut down on processed foods, sugar, and fat. This has its own basket of health benefits such as improved heart health and decreased risk of diseases and conditions like diabetes and cancer.

Veganism can also provide the body consistent energy since substituting meats for fruits, vegetables, and nuts boosts overall mineral and fiber levels. After a while of eating a strictly vegan diet, it's common to feel more rested upon waking and less groggy throughout the day. Veganism can increase the diversity of colon bacteria and promote better digestion, which is beneficial for the entire body. Additionally, it can rid impurities from the skin and can even give people cleaner, healthier complexions.

Veganism and the Earth

The meat industry is one of the biggest industries polluting our planet today: livestock require a lot of fuel in a short amount of time and can burn through resources at an alarming rate. Veganism can ultimately cut down on water consumption and energy consumption at major levels.

What's more, processes in the food industry are one of the largest air polluters of all. Cutting down on meat and animal byproducts can actually help reduce carbon emissions and give more people around the world cleaner air to breathe.

"Veganism is a powerful asset for people everywhere in addition to being a useful tool for cutting down on pollution and helping to end widespread animal abuse," says Reichen Kuhl. "And because so many restaurants, retailers, and manufacturers are beginning to offer more vegan-friendly options, it's easier than ever to change your diet."

Reichen Kuhl is formerly known as Reichen Kuhl, whereas he and other members of his family shortened their last name to "Kuhl" in 2014.

