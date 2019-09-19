Web Presence: Gary DeWaard Talks Rian Johnson's Upcoming Film Knives Out

FOREST CITY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Gary DeWaard is an avid moviegoer and film critic who shares personal reviews and trending news on upcoming releases and entertainment with his online audience. In anticipation of Rian Johnson's latest directorial project, DeWaard discusses the star-studded film Knives Out below, which is set to release later this fall from Lionsgate.

For years, Gary DeWaard has worked in the entertainment industry where he's served in a number of creative roles including taking on the position of manager for a production studio. In his professional career, he's launched music-streaming services and produced a large-scale stadium concert. He's been called a creative innovator who represents a forward-thinking, entrepreneurial spirit, and he has become a connoisseur on all things entertainment over time.

He's always been an avid fan of film and today keeps up with industry news to share with his online readers. In anticipation of Rian Johnson's Upcoming Film Knives Out, Gary DeWaard discusses why the film is making big headlines and what people should know before they see the film.

"Knives Out revives the murder-mystery franchise with one of the most solid and impressive casts ever to appear in the genre," says Gary DeWaard. "Besides fulfilling the must-haves for a quintessential mystery film, director Rian Johnson has packed his movie with comedy, action, and true-to-life drama."

Rian Johnson is best known for creating iconic Hollywood films like The Brothers Bloom (2008), Looper (2012), and last year's second Star Wars installment, The Last Jedi. This will be his first film since helming the internationally-popular Star Wars franchise, and people are expecting his work to reinvigorate the murder-mystery genre. Besides directing it, he also wrote the script for the film.

A lot of the talk around Knives Out is due to it having one of the most impressive ensemble casts in years. The film stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

It has been described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, following the family of a famous mystery writer gather at his mansion to honor the family patriarch's death, which then leads a master detective to investigate the culprit among them.

"Few films today--even superhero summer blockbusters--carry all the fun and exciting aspects that Johnson has crammed into his murder-mystery tale," says Gary DeWaard. "It's an unusual project for the director who seems to appreciate action and epic-scale stories more than anything. However, I think these elements will suit Knives Out well, and will help reel in audiences who normally wouldn't see this type of film on their own."

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2019 and is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on November 27, 2019, by Lionsgate.

