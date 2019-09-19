Global water treatment company Pentair (NYSE: PNR) announces the release of its 2018 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, highlighting its efforts to make a positive impact on the health of the world with its people, resources, technology and values focused on its mission of delivering smart, sustainable water solutions.

"Sustainability is not an initiative, but instead is core to the products we create and the customers we serve," said John L. Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. "From the development of our award-winning water technologies to our operational infrastructure, workplace culture of giving, and community impact, we are committed to creating a company that is a better performer, a better place to work and more relevant in our communities around the world."

Featured within the report are success stories demonstrating Pentair's contributions as a responsible corporate citizen with its customers and community partners. Highlights include:

Achieved its fifth consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for promoting wise and sustainable energy use with its industry-leading pool pumps.

Collaborated with Switzerland-based Climeworks to develop innovative technology that delivers food-grade quality carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) without adding any CO 2 footprint.

) without adding any CO footprint. Advanced its Project Safewater philanthropic efforts to transform the way safer water is delivered to people in need around the world, with strategic initiatives in India, Africa and Central America.

Additionally, the report highlights initiatives the company is taking to reduce the environmental impact of its own operations. From 2017 to 2018, Pentair reduced its own municipal water withdrawals at its plants by 4.1 million gallons. Additionally, the company adopted a new, more ambitious Zero Waste model to measure waste reduction and materials use at its own facilities, diverting 62.5 million pounds of waste by reusing and recycling material.

On April 30, 2018, Pentair completed the separation of its Electrical business from the rest of Pentair, which was effected by the transfer of the Electrical business from Pentair to nVent Electric plc.

The 2018 Pentair Corporate Responsibility Report reflects initiatives and data only related to the Pentair Water business; which means that, data related to the former Electrical business for January 1 April 30, 2018 is generally excluded from the report.

To view and download Pentair's 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report, click here.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it's improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world's most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 110 locations in 30 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

