Align Technology, Inc.: Align Technology Announces Global Distribution Agreement With Zimmer Biomet Dental For Itero Element Intraoral Scanners

Partners with Global Implant and Restorative Dentistry Leader to Increase Penetration of iTero Scanners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced a global distribution agreement for the award-winning iTero Element family of intraoral scanners with Zimmer Biomet Dental, a division of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) and a global dental industry leader and provider of implant and restorative solutions and continuing education for dental professionals.

This agreement enables the company to leverage Zimmer Biomet Dental's extensive direct global salesforce and network of dental clinicians and laboratories to help drive further penetration of iTero scanners and services in the growing digital restorative market. The collaboration also offers Zimmer Biomet Dental customers access to Invisalign clear aligners through the iTero platform to facilitate a comprehensive interdisciplinary treatment approach.

"We are excited to be partnering with Zimmer Biomet Dental to demonstrate our companies' commitment to supporting dental professionals on their journey to digital dentistry," said Yuval Shaked, senior vice president and managing director, iTero scanner and services. "A key differentiator in the evolution to a digital practice and dental ecosystem is clinical education. Through this collaboration, the iTero scanner becomes the exclusive intraoral scanner used in the US and European Zimmer Biomet Institutes, which train thousands of doctors annually in an interactive learning environment with the ultimate goal of improved clinical outcomes."

Together, the iTero Element scanner and Zimmer Biomet Dental solutions will deliver multiple digital workflows for dental professionals and laboratories so they can collaborate more efficiently and offer patients a faster and more effective treatment experience.

"Zimmer Biomet's aim is to offer best-in-class solutions and technology tailored to dental professionals' needs, and this partnership with Align Technology to complement our end-to-end fully digital solution portfolio is another step in that direction," said Pedro Malha, President, Zimmer Biomet Dental.

iTero Element scanners and services are now available through Zimmer Biomet Dental in select countries in Europe, with distribution expanding to the US, Canada and Japan starting in October 2019.

Align Technology and Zimmer Biomet will participate together at the Japan Society of Oral Implantology meeting in Fukuoka, Japan September 21 - 22 and the EAO (European Association of Osseointegration) in Lisbon, Portugal September 26 - 28, where the iTero intraoral scanners will be showcased.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.comfor more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system, or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com , or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet .