Tutors International Launches School at Sea Student Blog

The blog of School at Sea participant Tobias Zijlstra goes live today following sponsorship by Tutors International and specialist private tutoring division Sea Tutors

OXFORD, England, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private tuition company Tutors International is pleased to announce that it is hosting a blog by Tobias Zijlstra, a 16-year-old Dutch student who is taking part in School at Sea. With sponsorship from Tutors International and its specialist division Sea Tutors, Tobias will complete the six-month programme which provides students with the opportunity to continue their schooling whilst aboard a sailing ship.

Hosted on the Sea Tutors website, Tobias will document his sailing and travelling experiences whilst he continues with his educational curriculum at sea. As well as written posts, Tobias will share videos and photographs of his adventure. Tutors International will also send a videographer to accompany Tobias for a leg of his journey. Tobias' first blog entries are now live: in the new posts Tobias introduces himself, outlines his fundraising endeavours, and explains the practical preparations he is making in order to sail with School at Sea from October 2019 through to April 2020.

Whilst continuing with the curriculum set by his school in the Netherlands, Tobias will take responsibility for his educational progress and gain invaluable life skills. In his blog, Tobias will provide a first-hand account of his journey, which mirrors Sea Tutors' company ethos of providing an academic structure to life on the ocean waves.

Adam Caller, CEO and founder of Tutors International and Sea Tutors, commented: "We are proud to be a tutoring company with a sense of adventure. Our tutors accompany many families onboard private yachts, so we are well-acquainted with the benefits that this experience offers. Sea Tutors strives to make the world a classroom, with tutors absorbing local geography and culture into lessons. The School at Sea programme shares our dedication to adventure and education, and we are looking forward to helping Tobias share his journey as he gains new insights about the world and himself."

Tobias said of the opportunity: "I'm thrilled to be able to share my learning experiences online. Tutors International has provided significant sponsorship and continues to support me as I prepare for School at Sea. I'll be updating my blog as regularly as possible, uploading new content when we are on land with access to internet. I'm excited to set sail next month and look forward to sharing what promises to be an experience of a lifetime."

School at Sea is a talent development and leadership programme, where students learn to work creatively and responsibly, fostering a sense of teamwork with which they inspire themselves and others. The strength of the programme lies in the combination of experiential learning and their normal school curriculum. The students not only learn to apply theoretical knowledge in practice; they also learn how to sail the ship and they go on excursions whenever School at Sea is ashore.

Tutors International considers sponsorship on a case by case basis, supporting individuals and causes which align with its educational ethos of providing the freedom to learn in a flexible, supportive, tailored environment.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is the leading international provider of elite private tutors worldwide. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment. Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

About Sea Tutors

Sea Tutors fills a specialist niche in the private tutoring sector. It was founded by the team at Tutors International to provide an academic structure to life at sea. Sea Tutors sources tutors to meet any specific requirements a family might have, whether that's finding tutors with their own children who can join on board as companions for pupils during extensive travel; locating tutors able to provide part-time assistance to the yacht crew; or finding tutors with extra skillsets such as watersports experience, diving qualifications, or proficiency in specific languages. Tutors integrate seamlessly with family and crew and have first-hand experience of life at sea.

About School at Sea

School at Sea provides students with a chance to explore: a chance to explore the sea and experience life aboard a sailing vessel, and to explore other countries and cultures. It is also a chance to get to know themselves, their skills and their ambitions, better, as well as develop working relationships with others aboard the ship.

The aim of School at Sea is to contribute to the personal development of the student. More specifically, to contribute to student's growth into an assertive person with a can-do attitude, a person who can face the world with a good amount of life experience and confidence in their own abilities.

