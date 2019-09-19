Victorville West, LLC: Inverrary Country Club Ownership Announces The Shutdown Of The Historic Golf Courses In Lauderhill, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Victorville West Limited Partnership announced today that the Inverrary Country Club and its two legendary golf courses will sadly close on June 1, 2020. In 1970, the iconic 36-hole Inverrary Country Club turned the City of Lauderhill into one of the top golfing destinations in the U.S.

The two courses lay across 292.5 acres, located at 3840 Inverrary Blvd. in the heart of Lauderhill, Florida, northwest of Fort Lauderdale. The "West" and "East" Golf Courses at the Inverrary Country Club opened in 1970 and were designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., ASGCA.

"After many years of operational losses where revenues have not been sufficient to cover the expenses, the club ownership has determined that golf course operations are no longer viable at Inverrary, and that it is time to redevelop the entire property to other permitted uses," said David Husman, who is a partner in Victorville West.

The legendary East Course is the signature course, where 15 PGA and LPGA tournaments were played, including the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic, The Inverrary Classic, The Honda Classic, the 1976 Tournament Players Championship and the LPGA Phar-Mor Classic.

"There's an oversupply of golf courses in Florida and nationwide, and fewer people are playing golf every day," said Nick Fortunato, General Manager of the Inverrary Country Club. "Almost fifty years after the Inverrary Country Club opened as a world-class facility, it is sad to see that it is no longer an economically viable enterprise. The Club will be open and in full operations until June 1, 2020 and will shut down effective that date," he said.

About Victorville West:

Victorville West Limited Partnership is the ownership entity that acquired Inverrary on March 15, 2006.The partnership has owned and operated the Country Club and the two courses since that time.

