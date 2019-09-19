Data to be presented at the 2019 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders

Cerevel Therapeutics, a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, will present new data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating tavapadon (formerly PF-06649751) in patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease at the 2019 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders, taking place from September 22-26 in Nice, France. Tavapadon is a novel, investigational, orally-administered, selective partial agonist of the dopamine D1 and D5 receptors.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of Tavapadon in Subjects with Early Stage Parkinson's Disease

Abstract Number:98

Authors: David L. Gray, Robert Riesenberg, John Werth, Yao Zhang, Mark Versavel, Sridhar Duvvuri

Session Title: Clinical Trials, Pharmacology and Treatment

Date/Time: Monday, September 23, 2019 from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. CEST (7:45 to 9:15 a.m. EDT)

Location: Nice Acropolis Convention Centre, 1 Esplanade Kennedy 06364, Nice Cedex 4, France

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is unlocking new treatment opportunities by understanding the neurocircuitry of the symptoms. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising four clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson's, epilepsy, schizophrenia and addiction. Headquartered in Boston, Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

