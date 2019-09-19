Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango") announces the resignation of Ilian Iliev as a director and member of the audit committee of Mistango. Mistango wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Iliev for his tremendous contribution and professional dedication to Mistango since his election as a director.

Mistango also announces that on September 17, 2019 Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders") filed a Notice of Application (the "Notice") with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) against Mistango, Robert J. Kasner, Ilian Iliev, Michael Demers, Donald Kasner and TSX Trust Company (collectively the "Respondents"). This Notice repeats numerous allegations that Orefinders has previously reported in several of its recent press releases. The Respondents to this Notice intend to vigorously defend and contest this Notice.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focusing on its Omega Mine project, with other properties in Ontario. For additional information about Mistango and its mining properties, please visit Mistango's website:

www.mistangoriverresources.ca.

For further information please contact:

Donald Kasner, COO

Telephone: 1-705-567-5351

Fax: 1-705-567-5557

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47965