Today, Kurt Geiger and Dillard's announce that Dillard's will exclusively launch British footwear mainline label Carvela in 75 stores across America and online this holiday season.

The Carvela collection is designed in London, with its own unique handwriting from glamorous event shoes to polished everyday must-haves there is something for every woman. Designed to stand the test of time, shoes are crafted from the finest leathers and of the utmost quality.

Dillard's will launch Carvela in December with a cruise collection that showcases Carvela's iconic and elegant heels, on-trend fashion sneakers and a selection of sandal styles for all occasions ranging in prices from $85 to $150. The launch will be supported by an exclusive campaign for Dillard's.

Speaking about the launch Steven Sousa, International Director of Kurt Geiger comments:

"We are thrilled to be launching our mainline Carvela range in America with Dillard's, such a well-known and respected department store. We look forward to maximizing this fantastic opportunity and are excited to build and grow the Carvela brand across the US with such a great partner."

Dillard's Director of Exclusive Branded Footwear Michelle Dillard Hobbs added:

"We are honored to welcome the Carvela collection to the United States. We continually seek new, exceptional brands, and Carvela is a perfect addition to our curated footwear assortment. We have enjoyed working with the Kurt Geiger team and look forward to serving our customers together at the highest level."

About Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger is the #1 premium footwear brand in the UK, first opening its doors on Bond Street London in 1963. Since the sixties Kurt Geiger has continuously evolved to make covetable fashion-forward footwear and accessories with a unique market position -? pairing aspiration with accessibility and attracting a global customer base and a worldwide celebrity following.

?Chief Creative Officer, Rebecca Farrar-Hockley and her team of specialist shoe and accessory designers lead the creative vision of Kurt Geiger's owned brands for women, men and children's lines; Kurt Geiger London, KG, Carvela and Miss KG from the brand's headquarters on Britton Street, within the design hub of Clerkenwell in London.

?An authority on designer footwear and accessories, Kurt Geiger has operated Harrods and Selfridges footwear departments for the past 25 years. This unique positioning sets Kurt Geiger apart as a distinctive and unparalleled multi-channel business selling third-party and owned brands through department store concessions. The brand has over 70 stores worldwide, kurtgeiger.com, as well as e-commerce concession sites and wholesale partners. Selling over four million pairs of shoes a year this makes Kurt Geiger the largest luxury footwear retailer in Europe today.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) ranks among the nation's largest fashion retailers, with annual sales exceeding $6.3 billion. The Company focuses on delivering style, service and value to its shoppers by offering compelling apparel, beauty and home selections complemented by exceptional customer care. Dillard's stores offer a broad selection of merchandise and feature products from both national and exclusive brand sources. The Company operates 260 Dillard's locations and 29 clearance centers spanning 29 states, plus an internet store at www.dillards.com.

