Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Größter Cannabisproduzent der Welt legt los.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861569 ISIN: US2540671011 Ticker-Symbol: DL7A 
Tradegate
16.09.19
16:03 Uhr
60,30 Euro
-0,48
-0,79 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DILLARDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DILLARDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,64
55,08
22:31
54,55
55,20
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DILLARDS
DILLARDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DILLARDS INC60,30-0,79 %