Byrna products on display at Booth #42 in the Richmond Raceway Midway - USAC Triple Crown winner JJ Yeley to drive the #52 Byrna Ford Mustang

Wakefield, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Security Devices International Inc. ("SDI" or the "Company") d/b/a Byrna (CSE: SDZ) (OTCQB: SDEV), an emerging non-lethal technology company, will make its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut as the co-primary sponsor of Rick Ware Racing in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway this weekend on the #52 Byrna Ford Mustang. The race will be broadcast on Saturday night at 7:30 EST on NBCSN with a radio broadcast on MRN radio.

JJ Yeley, the second driver ever to ever win the USAC "Triple Crown" and the all-time single season USAC winner, will drive the #52 Byrna Ford Mustang in Saturday night's race under the lights.

Rick Ware commented, "We are excited to have Byrna back with us for Richmond. The company and its partners are working hard to get the word out about their home protection option and we want to be a part of that effort."

This continued marketing relationship builds on the introduction of the ByrnaHD to NASCAR fans earlier this year at Daytona Speedweek. Bryan Ganz, President of SDI, said "We're excited to continue the relationship with Rick Ware Racing this season. We encourage all race fans to come by the booth and learn more about Byrna." Race fans can check out Byrna's products and participate in promotional drawings all day Friday and Saturday at Booth 42 in the Midway, outside the racetrack next to the ticket stands. JJ Yeley will visit the Byrna booth both days to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures.

Date Booth Hours JJ Yeley Visit Location Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 10:00AM EST - 7:00PM EST 3:15 PM - 3:45 PM Booth #42



Outside Ticket Stands Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 10:00AM EST - 7:30PM EST 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM Booth #42



Outside Ticket Stands

The Byrna HD is a disruptive new non-lethal device aimed at the home defense and personal security markets. It recently received high marks for its deterrent value, ease of use, effectiveness, and fun factor from Sootch00, a well-known gun reviewer. His video, viewable on YouTube, demonstrates the debilitating nature of Byrna's HD's kinetic and chemical irritant projectiles and their effect, providing plenty of time to secure and protect yourself and your loved ones.

The Byrna HD's lack of recoil and accuracy at 60 feet contribute to its broad appeal. It provides an effective option in situations where firearms are not allowed or that don't necessitate lethal force, with less personal exposure than may result from use of a firearm. Gun enthusiasts who want a less lethal device in their collection will appreciate this precision piece of equipment. The Byrna also provides five times the personal safety zone of pepper spray or a stun gun, making it particularly attractive to boaters, campers, women, and anyone whose daily activities puts them in isolated areas or at risk of becoming a victim.

The Byrna can be shipped directly to your home, is available for sale in several colors and has a starting price of just $349. For more information, please visit Team Byrna this weekend at Booth 42 at the Richmond Raceway Midway this or go to www.byrna.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is an American auto racing sanctioning and operating company that is best known for stock-car racing. Its three largest or National series are Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Camping World Truck Series.

About Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing has competed in every NASCAR sanctioned series, as well as IMSA Sport Cars, the ARCA Series, the WMA Motocross Series, AMA Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross Series, and the Summer X-Games.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc. (CSE: SDZ) (OTCQB: SDEV) is a technology company specializing in the areas of Personal Security Devices, Military, Law Enforcement, Corrections, and Private Security. The Company develops and manufactures innovative, less lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on SDI, please visit the corporate website here or the company's investor relations site here.

About the BYRNA HD Personal Security Device

The Byrna HD is a disruptive new non-lethal device aimed at the home defense and personal security markets. Its small size (similar to popular lethal handguns on the market today), ease of obtaining, ease of carry, effectiveness, and accessible price is appealing to individuals who want protection and security, but don't want the hassle of obtaining a gun license, or don't want the risk of having a hand gun in their home, as well as to gun enthusiasts who appreciate a precision piece of equipment, want something in their collection that is both effective and non-lethal, and appreciate the convenience of target practice without the inconvenience and cost of going to a shooting range.

The Byrna HD comes with multiple easily reloadable magazines that can hold five .68 caliber highly effective payload rounds designed to burn an assailant's eyes and respiratory system upon contact. The Byrna also comes with inert practice rounds, and impact rounds that can be used for training or as part of a self-defense strategy. Accurate up to 60 feet, the Byrna HD is fitted with a picatinny rail that allows owners to mount either a laser sight or flashlight making it even easier for novices to fire it accurately.

For more information on the Byrna, please click here.

The Byrna HD is not a "firearm" under federal law and does not require a federal background check. State laws and local ordinances may regulate its possession, use, and carry in certain localities.

Forward Looking Statement

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view and expectations of future events, results, expectations, achievements and performance, including NASCAR events, the company's NASCAR partnership, the production, performance , appeal, or perception of the BYRNA HD, and other plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. Risks and uncertainties including possible delays in production or product finalization, legal disputes or hurdles, competitors' activities, unanticipated expenses or financing issues or factors in the exclusive control of NASCAR and Rick Ware may lead the actual events, results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although SDI believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, SDI disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Bryan S. Ganz

President and CEO

781-420-1428

bryan@byrna.com

