Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Größter Cannabisproduzent der Welt legt los.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Xetra
19.09.19
17:35 Uhr
48,215 Euro
+0,145
+0,30 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,045
48,190
19.09.
48,010
48,165
19.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA--
TOTAL SA48,215+0,30 %