Kao Corporation (TOKYO: 4452) has been selected for inclusion in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), among the world's most renowned socially responsible investment (SRI) indices. This is the sixth year in a row that Kao has been named to the indices.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are offered cooperatively by S&P Dow Jones Indices in the United States and SAM in Switzerland to evaluate the sustainability of the world's leading companies with regards to key areas such as environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. This year, about 2,500 major companies were evaluated, and 318 companies were named to DJSI World.

Kao received high evaluation for its efforts related to the criteria of Product Quality and Recall Management and Innovation Management in the economic category, which also covers governance. Kao's engagement to Environmental Reporting, Product Stewardship, Climate Strategy, and Packaging was lauded in the environmental category, while its Social Reporting was highly evaluated in the social category. Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM, comments, "We congratulate Kao Corporation for being included in the DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year-which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI-record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

The Kao Group established its ESG strategy, the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, in April 2019. Dave Muenz, executive officer for Kao's ESG, comments, "It is an honor to be included in this index once again, and we believe that it reflects our commitment and continued efforts in driving business with ESG perspectives. We intend to serve consumers around the world based on our Kirei Lifestyle Plan, and be a leader in the industry in building a more sustainable society."

Kao is committed to implementing its unique ESG activities on a global level for the wholehearted satisfaction and enrichment of the lives of people worldwide and to contribute to a sustainable society.

About Kao

Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries and Molton Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,500 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,000 people worldwide and has 130 years of history in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information.

https://www.kao.com/global/en/

