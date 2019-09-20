SECUDE International AG: SECUDE's SAP Data Security Solution, HALOCORE, Launched in SAP App Center

HALOCORE's presence in SAP App Center validates its value as a critical data-centric security solution that augments SAP GRC.

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2019, SAP partner and a leading data security provider specializing in security for SAP and CAD software, today announced that its HALOCORE solution has been launched in SAP App Center. The promotion of HALOCORE through the app center would enable SAP customers get immediate access to critical data-security solution and manage the entire lifecycle of the purchase centrally.



HALOCORE's page can be viewed at: https://www.sapappcenter.com/apps/48081/secude-halocore#!overview

HALOCORE's value proposition is evidenced by global enterprise rollout with users such as Mars and Microsoft. The step to offer HALOCORE through SAP App Center highlights risks associated with downloading data from SAP and thus the need for a robust data-lifecycle-long security solution. Through HALOCORE, the global SAP customer base can capitalize on seamless integration of Microsoft AIP with SAP allowing standardized encryption and data sharing strategy across business applications.

This protection technology extends further into CAD applications, providing management of engineering and manufacturing companies the means of holistic data-centric security strategy with all the benefits of efficiency and cost reductions.

A data-centric security approach

HALOCORE is a unique technology that protects intellectual property and other sensitive information extracted from SAP systems. By integrating directly with SAP, HALOCORE protects data with automated classification, blocks unauthorized reports, and helps implement fine-grained access policies. This innovative approach allows enterprises to maintain a high level of control and security over sensitive documents extracted from SAP throughout their lifetime, even if these have been shared via email, downloaded to a recipient's PC, or printed as PDF.

HALOCORE is part of the digital transformation strategy through automating security without user interference.

Speaking to SAP clients through the App Center

SECUDE leverages multiple channels, such as Partners, Consultants and Digital channels in addition to its direct Sales team, when discussing with prospects and customers across the world. With operations across Europe, the United States, Asia and the Middle East, a direct channel hosted by SAP not only adds value to SECUDE's proposition, but also positions HALOCORE as an authorized SAP add-on.

"Having HALOCORE in the SAP App Center is the next credible step in presenting our data security product to SAP users worldwide. SAP has stringently reviewed the product and its functionalities. We consider its inclusion as authentication of the product by SAP," says Holger Huegel, VP - Technology.

"The evaluation process and the modalities to get added in the App Center was a rigorous process that clearly showcased SAP's seriousness in adding only those third-party products that truly complement its value."

"SECUDE shares Microsoft's vision of protecting customers' sensitive data so we see HALOCORE as a natural bridge that connects Microsoft Azure Information Protection with SAP applications' security control mechanism and as such a mutually beneficial proposition," says Gagan Gulati, Head of Product for Azure Information Protection at Microsoft Corp.



About SAP App Center

At the SAP App Center, customers around the world can discover, try, buy, deploy and manage applications developed by our partners, knowing that each app has been tested for quality and certi?ed for integration with SAP solutions. We're currently curating over 1,900 apps on the SAP App Center developed by partners across the globe, all designed to help SAP customers enhance and extend their enterprise and line-of-business solutions and enable partners to monetize their intellectual property.

About SECUDE

SECUDE is an established global security solutions provider offering innovative IT data protection for SAP users.

Founded as a joint venture between SAP and Fraunhofer Institute in 1996, SECUDE maintained a close SAP technology partnership and became a reliable resource for security solutions for the SAP market with 'Single Sign-On' for SAP, which was acquired by SAP in 2011. With a focus on making business process for data protection efficient and automated with little or no user interference, SECUDE's goal is to provide ease of use while minimizing cost of rollout and operations.

Leveraging its 20-plus years of experience in SAP security and business process know-how in protecting enterprise IP and data, SECUDE proffers HALOCORE as a holistic approach to protect SAP data exports. In addition, it offers CAD file-specific security solution through HALOCAD for SAP and non-SAP environments.

SECUDE's solutions are trusted by many Fortune 500 and DAX listed companies. With branches in Europe, North America and Asia, SECUDE supports customers with the implementation of IT security strategies through a global network. For more information, visit www.secude.com and follow our social media channels: LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

For more information, write to:

communication@secude.com



