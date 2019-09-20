Fuel50, creator of the world's fastest-growing talent experience platform, today announced that Zukunft Personal, the largest trade fair for HR managers in Europe and Germany, awarded it an HR Innovation Award in the Software Hardware Startup category. The HR Innovation Awards recognize dynamic companies that are breaking new ground in HR with their fresh mindset and pioneering products. Each year, Zukunft Personal performs an extensive evaluation of the HR Innovation Award submissions. They also include as a part of the decision-making process input from a panel of outside experts including academics, media representatives and business people. Winning solutions are selected based on their level of innovation, value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise.

"Companies are rapidly trying to reskill their workforces to deal with automation and new models for work," said Josh Bersin, global independent analyst and founder of the Josh Bersin Academy. "Tools like Fuel50 that facilitate new approaches to career pathing, gig work, and internal talent mobility are becoming critical to making this transformation possible."

Fuel50 continues to make strides to enable company leaders to engage and motivate their teams, and empower those employees to have a clear career path. Companies of all sizes have utilized Fuel50 to give the roadmap and resources they need to advance in their careers. Fuel50's customers have seen up to 30% increase in employee engagement and an average 60% reduction in churn thanks to the technology's ability to show skill gaps an employee needs to fulfill, the skills that go into what a respective industry desires of a workforce, and the ability to link to proper mentors and online resources. Along with Fuel50's recent Series B funding of $14 million, the platform can continue to transform the future of the workplace by properly expanding and making specific additions to the technology.

