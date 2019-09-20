Now Fitbit and NightRider BluCon users will be able to see glucose readings from FreeStyle* Libre, Libre 2 and Libre Pro glucose monitoring sensors on Fitbit Ionic and Versa watches

Ambrosia announced the availability of LinkBluCon App on Fitbit platform. Now Ambrosia's NightRider BluCon and LinkBluCon app users can use Fitbit Ionic, Versa and Versa Lite watch to monitor their glucose levels and receive notifications when glucose readings are outside the target range.

Ambrosia will also make it easier in the future to see health and activity data alongside glucose data on the Ambrosia care platform, which will be an effective tool for users in managing their diabetes or keeping track of loved ones' diabetes. Users will be able to see how sleep; heart rate and cardio fitness can affect their glucose levels.

Glucose Monitoring is a crucial aspect of living life with diabetes. Health monitoring systems like the NightRider BluCon and LinkBluCon app coupled with the Fitbit Watch will offer a quick and easy way to keep a tab on glucose levels, without having to go to the clinic.

Collecting real-time health and fitness data through digital health technologies is a fundamental part of Ambrosia care platform. This information, in combination with data from other sources and machine learning, will give Ambrosia an unprecedented ability to better understand the impact of lifestyle and environment on health outcomes and develop innovative solutions for keeping people healthy at affordable cost.

Ambrosia sells BluCon for 110 USD, BluCon can also be used to display glucose readings from FreeStyle Libre, Libre 2 sensor on Apple and Huawei 2 watch without the phone.

About Ambrosia Systems

Ambrosia Systems is a fast-growing medical technology company focused on building easy to use and affordable technology solutions for patients, providers, medical device companies. The NightRider BluCon is currently in use in more than 100 countries with the FreeStyle Libre, FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre Pro sensors. Ambrosia's care platform allows integration of various medical devices to store and share health and fitness related data. To learn more, visit www.ambrosiasys.com

