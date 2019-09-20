Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2019
WKN: A113MU ISIN: NO0010629108 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
23.01.19
09:15 Uhr
1,870 Euro
+0,060
+3,31 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
20.09.2019 | 07:37
NEXT Biometrics Group ASA Receives Purchase Order for Access Control

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that it has received a purchase order of approximately USD 100 000.

The fingerprint sensor modules will be integrated into a biometric smart card reader for user-friendly, fast and secure log-in. The current PO is a follow-up order from an existing customer and will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and further in 2020.

NEXT Media contact:

Tanja Moehler
tanja.moehler@nextbiometrics.com

NEXT Investor contact:

Knut Stalen
knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com

