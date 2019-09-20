GE Renewable Energy has been chosen to supply a massive battery for the 200 MW Solar River Project in South Australia.One of the bigger PV projects in the South Australian pipeline has named its energy storage supplier. The Solar River Project has selected Paris-based GE Renewable Energy to supply and integrate a 100MW/300MWh big battery with a 200 MW PV plant. In a press release on Thursday, GE said its 100 MW, three-hour battery storage system - which delivers almost 300 MWh of storage capacity - is capable of transferring up to 400 MWh of electricity per day. If built quickly enough, the battery ...

