Amazon unveiled a number of new climate initiatives this week, including 80% renewables by 2024, zero emissions by 2040, a fleet of 100,000 electric vans and a $100 million investment in reforestation measures.Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has unveiled the company's updated climate plan and boy, is it a doozy. The company that most likely controls a significant portion of your life is now pursuing the goal of going to zero emissions by 2040, with plans to have 80% of Amazon's energy come from renewable sources by 2024. For reference, that's double Amazon's current renewable penetration. This is a ...

