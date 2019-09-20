Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 Ticker-Symbol: B3N 
Berlin
20.09.19
08:27 Uhr
4,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
20.09.2019 | 08:04
(81 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 19

John Menzies plc

("the "Company")

PDMR Notification

20 September 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

2019 Long Term Incentive Plan ("2019 LTIP") & 2019 Transformation Incentive Plan ("2019 TIP")

Following approval of the new directors' remuneration policy at a general meeting of the Company's shareholders on 17 September 2019, and associated adoption of the 2019 LTIP and 2019 TIP, the following awards have been made to the undernoted PDMRs.

Outstanding awards previously granted under the Company's Value Creation Plan have been surrendered and have been replaced by the 2019 LTIP.

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAward over ordinary shares under the 2019 LTIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil74,074
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

74,074

Nil
e)Date of the transaction2019-09-18
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAward over ordinary shares under the 2019 LTIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil50,925
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

50,925

Nil
e)Date of the transaction2019-09-18
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePhilipp Joeinig
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Chairman of the Company
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAward over ordinary shares under the 2019 TIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil850,000
d)Aggregated Volume
850,000


Nil
e)Date of the transaction 2019-09-18
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

For further information please contact:


John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs		+44 (0) 131 459 8018

© 2019 PR Newswire