SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 132/19

As reported in January 2019 [1], the MERCOSUR member countries (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) have approved and issued the Technical Regulation on Labelling of Textile Products, MERCOSUR/GMC/RES. No. 62/18, to establish the labelling requirements for textile products produced in or imported for sale in MERCOSUR member countries. Recently, the INMETRO issued Ordinance No. 296 to approve the MERCOSUR Technical Regulation on Labelling of Textile Products be inserted in Annex I of the Ordinance [2]. This Ordinance will become effective on the date of its publication.

Under the labelling regulation, textile products consisting of at least 80% textile fibers and/or textile filaments by weight are subject to the requirements. All mandatory information must be indicated through labels, stamps, stickers or similar means that are permanent, indelible, legible and clearly visible. The information must be presented in the language of the country of consumption but may also be presented in other language(s) without prejudice.

The mandatory labelling information for textile products include:

Name, business name or trademark registered in the country of consumption and tax identification of a national manufacturer or importer. Country of origin, preceded by the words "Hecho en (Made in)" or "Fabricado en (Manufactured in)", or "Industria (Industry)" followed by the name of the country of origin. Name of textile fibers or textile filaments with their contents expressed in percentage by mass. Care labelling instructions. Size or dimension, where appropriate.

For full version of the Technical Regulation, the Appendix A Name and Description of Textile Fibers and Textile Filaments & Appendix B Products that are not Subject to Compliance with Regulation, please refer to the reference links.

References

[1] SGS SafeGuardS No. 014/19 - https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/safeguards-01419-member-countries-enforce-technical-regulation-on-labelling-of-textile-products

[2] Annex I of INMETRO Ordinance No. 296/2019 (in Portuguese) - http://www.inmetro.gov.br/legislacao/rtac/pdf/RTAC002583.pdf

INMETRO Supplementary Information -

http://www.inmetro.gov.br/legislacao/detalhe.asp'seq_classe=1&seq_ato=2583

SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines.

For enquiries, please contact:

Louann Spirito

Consumer and Retail - Softlines

US & Canada Softlines Business Head

t: +1 973 461 7919

www.sgs.com/softlines

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry