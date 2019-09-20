SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 132/19
As reported in January 2019 [1], the MERCOSUR member countries (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) have approved and issued the Technical Regulation on Labelling of Textile Products, MERCOSUR/GMC/RES. No. 62/18, to establish the labelling requirements for textile products produced in or imported for sale in MERCOSUR member countries. Recently, the INMETRO issued Ordinance No. 296 to approve the MERCOSUR Technical Regulation on Labelling of Textile Products be inserted in Annex I of the Ordinance [2]. This Ordinance will become effective on the date of its publication.
Under the labelling regulation, textile products consisting of at least 80% textile fibers and/or textile filaments by weight are subject to the requirements. All mandatory information must be indicated through labels, stamps, stickers or similar means that are permanent, indelible, legible and clearly visible. The information must be presented in the language of the country of consumption but may also be presented in other language(s) without prejudice.
The mandatory labelling information for textile products include:
- Name, business name or trademark registered in the country of consumption and tax identification of a national manufacturer or importer.
- Country of origin, preceded by the words "Hecho en (Made in)" or "Fabricado en (Manufactured in)", or "Industria (Industry)" followed by the name of the country of origin.
- Name of textile fibers or textile filaments with their contents expressed in percentage by mass.
- Care labelling instructions.
- Size or dimension, where appropriate.
For full version of the Technical Regulation, the Appendix A Name and Description of Textile Fibers and Textile Filaments & Appendix B Products that are not Subject to Compliance with Regulation, please refer to the reference links.
References
[1] SGS SafeGuardS No. 014/19 - https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/safeguards-01419-member-countries-enforce-technical-regulation-on-labelling-of-textile-products
[2] Annex I of INMETRO Ordinance No. 296/2019 (in Portuguese) - http://www.inmetro.gov.br/legislacao/rtac/pdf/RTAC002583.pdf
INMETRO Supplementary Information -
http://www.inmetro.gov.br/legislacao/detalhe.asp'seq_classe=1&seq_ato=2583
SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines.
For enquiries, please contact:
Louann Spirito
Consumer and Retail - Softlines
US & Canada Softlines Business Head
t: +1 973 461 7919
www.sgs.com/softlines
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!
Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry
© SGS Group Management SA - 2019 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.