Stockholm, September 20, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB's shares (short name: SBB B, SBB D) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden ("SBB") belongs to the financial sector and is the 39th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. SBB was previously listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. SBB is a leading Nordic social infrastructure real estate company. The company aims to continuously support Nordic municipalities and other market participants to address the increasing need for community services and residential properties related to demographic developments and a shortage of housing. SBB's property portfolio is characterized by high occupancy rates and long leases. SBB also carries out value-creating activities such as redevelopment and renovations of existing properties, as well as development of building rights. SBB was founded by Ilija Batljan in 2016 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "I am very happy to take this important step," said Ilija Batljan, CEO and Founder of SBB. "A listing on the main market will further strengthen the quality associated with SBB and is fully in line with our profile as a long-term community builder. Since the original listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, we have noticed a continuously increasing interest in our operations both in the Nordics and internationally, and I expect it to become even greater on the main market." "We welcome SBB to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where it will join a number of real estate sector peers," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "It is exciting to see a continued flow of companies transferring from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market to our main market, and we look forward to supporting SBB with the increased visibility and investor exposure that this will bring." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com