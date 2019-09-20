Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H92V ISIN: US1729674242 Ticker-Symbol: TRVC 
Tradegate
20.09.19
09:04 Uhr
62,86 Euro
-0,25
-0,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,82
63,25
09:15
62,84
63,26
09:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITIGROUP INC62,86-0,40 %