As of 11.30 CEST, the global pv magazine team in Berlin will down tools to attend the global climate strike at Brandenburger Tor.In recognition of the importance of fighting for the clean energy transition, and the necessary policies needed to ensure its speedy and effective implementation, and joining the many businesses which will be shutting shop for the day, the global pv magazine team in Berlin will show its support for FridaysforFuture by attending the climate strike. As such, all regular news reporting will be suspended until Monday. Will you be participating? Wherever you are in the world, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...