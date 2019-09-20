Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces today that cumulative global sales of its Land Cruiser(1) series(2) have surpassed 10 million units. According to Toyota data, cumulative sales stood at 10 million units as of August 31, 2019.The Land Cruiser is Toyota's longest-selling car3. It launched on August 1, 1951, as the Toyota "Jeep BJ," and production has continued for 68 years.Full-scale exports of the Land Cruiser began with the 20 Series, which was introduced in November 1955, four years after the launch of the first-generation car. Since then, Toyota has consistently developed versions that cater to customer needs, without sacrificing the reliability, durability, and drivability on poor roads that served as the basis of development concepts on which the Land Cruiser is based. The Land Cruiser has, for this reason, continued to receive the support of customers around the world. In the beginning, fewer than 100 units were exported per year; by 1965, 10 years after full-scale exports commenced, that figure had surpassed 10,000 units per year. At present, the Land Cruiser is sold in approximately 170 countries and regions worldwide, with annual global sales standing at approximately 400,000 units.The Land Cruiser contributed significantly to increased trust in the Toyota brand around the world, and created a foothold for the company to expand its exports. Due to its outstanding reliability and durability, there are regions where Land Cruiser 40 Series vehicles continue to be used today, some 50 years after they were manufactured.The history of the Land Cruiser symbolizes Toyota's QDR--Quality, Durability, and Reliability; at the same time, it is the source of Toyota's car-making for the world, and for people. The Land Cruiser is a reassuring companion for carrying out work and living a variety of lifestyles; it is a car that transports people's lives and items, and that fulfills people's mobility dreams; and it is a car that enables people to go where they want, when they want, and to return safe and sound.In Africa, the Land Cruiser is used to provide humanitarian assistance; in Burundi, to carry malaria-infected children to hospital; and in refugee camps in Uganda, to transport patients to clinics.In Australia, the Land Cruiser is used for mobility in zinc and copper mines some 1,600 meters underground; it is also used to herd cattle on vast cattle ranches of 8,000 square kilometers.In Costa Rica in Central America, there are regions where the Land Cruiser is used to harvest carrots at altitudes of 3,500 meters, on slopes so steep that even humans have difficulty standing--the reason being that "only the Land Cruiser is capable of reaching these fields."Indeed, there are many places around the world where it would be impossible to live from day to day without the Land Cruiser.The 10 million Land Cruisers sold over the course of the past 68 years have been used on a variety of different roads, and they have contributed to the refinement of Toyota cars.Going forward, in order to continue to cater to--and even exceed--customer expectations, development of the Land Cruiser will take place on the premise that it will be used in every corner of the world; to this end, Toyota itself intends to set more rigorous standards, and to continue to engage in car-making with the goal of creating a truly unique car.Land Cruiser special sitehttps://global.toyota/en/mobility/toyota-brand/features/landcruiser/(1) The car's name was changed to "Land Cruiser" in 1954.(2) Overview of the Land Cruiser series; models currently in production are marked with an asterisk*.- Toyota brandHeavy-duty modelsToyota Jeep BJ, Land Cruiser 20 Series, 40 Series, and 70 Series*Station wagon modelsLand Cruiser 55 Series, 60 Series, 80 Series, 100 Series, 200 Series*Light-duty modelsLand Cruiser 70 Series Wagon, 70 Series Prado, 90 Series Prado, 120 Series Prado, and 150 Series Prado*- Lexus brandLX 450, LX 470, and LX 570*; GX 470, and GX 460*(3) Reference the Crown was launched in 1955; the Corolla was launched in 1966.