A new report in Sweden suggests that renewables are an ideal source of power for marine vessels, based on a case study in which solar PV and proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, combined with a diesel generator, were used to reduce the greenhouse gas and particulate emissions of cruise ships by almost 10%.Technologies such as solar PV, proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells and hydrogen can be used to reduce CO2 and particulate emissions in marine vessels such as large cruise ships, which are usually driven by diesel reciprocating engines, according to a new case study by a group of Swedish ...

