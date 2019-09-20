Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - The Toyota Automobile Museum will hold its 30th Classic Car Festival at the Aichi Expo Memorial Park in Nagakute City, Aichi Prefecture, on October 27. The Classic Car Festival is aimed at promoting car culture, and leaving a legacy in the local community. A diverse selection of events will be held for visitors to enjoy, centered on the Aichi Expo Memorial Park, including a parade on public roads of privately-owned Japanese, American, and European classic cars dating from 1989 or earlier.A variety of events have been planned to mark the 30th edition of the festival. The parade route has been designed to enable as many people as possible to cheer and watch from the roadside. Approximately 150 privately owned cars will drive in chronological order from the Toyota Automobile Museum, through Nagakute City, to Aichi Expo Memorial Park. Following the parade, a special exhibition zone will be created for cars dating from 1989.A special exhibition entitled "Cars That Symbolize the Ages" will commemorate the change to the Reiwa Era, and six symbolic cars dating from the Meiji (1868-1912), Taisho (1912-1926), Showa (1926-1989), and Heisei (1989-2019) Eras will be on display and take part in parade runs. Takahiko Kozuka, the former figure skater and current JOC Sports Environment Ambassador who turned 30 this year, will attend the exhibition as a special guest.Naoaki Nunogaki, director of the Toyota Automobile Museum, commented on the festival: "This is said to be a period of major change in the field of mobility; however, even in periods of change, there are things that remain the same. Since cars are products that transport people, I believe they must continue to inspire affection. Some 150 classic cars that have been cherished by their owners across Japan will take part in the parade, and I very much hope that they will bring happiness to those who watch on from the roadside."About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.