TOKYO, Sept 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), together with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA), both group companies of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has completed construction of a large-scale polyethylene production train for Exxon Mobil Corporation in Beaumont, Texas. MHIENG received the order for the plant in 2016. It is located adjacent to ExxonMobil's existing polyethylene plant, currently in operation, and will produce 650,000 tonnes of polyethylene per year.MHIENG handled the detailed engineering for the project, as well as the supply and procurement of equipment, and construction support.ExxonMobil and MHIENG have partnered on similar polyethylene plants, including in Singapore in 2011 and Mont Belvieu, Texas in 2017. Beaumont marks the third consecutive polyethylene plant project for ExxonMobil with a fourth currently under construction in Corpus Christi, Texas, jointly owned with SABIC. In addition to polyethylene plants, MHI Group has a solid track record of providing ExxonMobil with large-scale compressors and turbines for ethylene and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants.Demand for chemical plants is strong in the U.S. with increased production of shale gas. MHIENG, in cooperation with MHIA, which is headquartered in Houston, Texas (where major chemical plant customers are concentrated), will continue to build relationships of trust with ExxonMobil and other clients, and actively pursue business in the U.S. chemical plant market.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.