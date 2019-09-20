The "Turkey Pharma and Healthcare Sector Report 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector for Turkey. This research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
Turkey's healthcare system has been fully reformed under the 2003-2013 Health Transformation Programme (HTP), which helped expand the coverage and quality of health services across the country. Health insurance coverage reached 98.4% of the population by the end of 2017, according to data provided by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Despite this progress, Turkey remains among the OECD countries with the lowest health expenditure as a share of GDP and the state, through the Ministry of Health (MoH), is still the country's main provider of health services in the country.
What this report allows you to do:
- Understand the key elements at play in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in Turkey
- Access forecasts for growth in the sector
- View key data on healthcare spending and health insurance in Turkey
- Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Turkey
- Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
- Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
- View M&A activity and major deals
- Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Turkey
- Build a clear picture of trends and issues for subsectors (medical institutions, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and distribution channels)
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Sector in Numbers
- Sector Overview
- Sector Snapshot
- Sector Outlook
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
2 SECTOR IN FOCUS
- Focus Point Top 10 Provinces by Hospitals
- Main Economic Indicators
- Main Sector Indicators
- Health Profile
- Healthcare Expenditure
- Global Positioning
- Foreign Trade
- Inflation
- Foreign Investment
- Employment and Wages
3 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Timeline Turkey Pharma Healthcare Sector
- Highlights
- Main Players
- Major Private Hospital Chains
- M&A Deals
- M&A Activity, 2017-Q1 2019
4 COMPANIES IN FOCUS
- MLP Saglik Hizmetleri
- Deva Holding
- Selcuk Ecza Deposu
- Nobel Ilac
- Lokman Hekim Engurusag
5 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
- Regulatory Bodies
- Health Transformation Programme
- Pharmaceutical Policy
- Recent Regulatory Actions
6 HEALTHCARE SERVICES
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Expenditure
- Healthcare Facilities
- Focus Point Hospitals per 1,000 Population
- Healthcare Workforce
- Health Tourism
7 PHARMACEUTICALS
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Pharmaceutical Market
- Market Segmentation
- Sales
- Production
8 MEDICAL DEVICES
- Highlights
- Medical Device Market
- External Trade
- Consumables
- Diagnostic Imaging
