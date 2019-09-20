The "Turkey Pharma and Healthcare Sector Report 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector for Turkey. This research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.

Turkey's healthcare system has been fully reformed under the 2003-2013 Health Transformation Programme (HTP), which helped expand the coverage and quality of health services across the country. Health insurance coverage reached 98.4% of the population by the end of 2017, according to data provided by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Despite this progress, Turkey remains among the OECD countries with the lowest health expenditure as a share of GDP and the state, through the Ministry of Health (MoH), is still the country's main provider of health services in the country.

What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in Turkey

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key data on healthcare spending and health insurance in Turkey

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Turkey

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Turkey

Build a clear picture of trends and issues for subsectors (medical institutions, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and distribution channels)



Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Sector Outlook

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

2 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Focus Point Top 10 Provinces by Hospitals

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Health Profile

Healthcare Expenditure

Global Positioning

Foreign Trade

Inflation

Foreign Investment

Employment and Wages

3 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline Turkey Pharma Healthcare Sector

Highlights

Main Players

Major Private Hospital Chains

M&A Deals

M&A Activity, 2017-Q1 2019

4 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

MLP Saglik Hizmetleri

Deva Holding

Selcuk Ecza Deposu

Nobel Ilac

Lokman Hekim Engurusag

5 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Regulatory Bodies

Health Transformation Programme

Pharmaceutical Policy

Recent Regulatory Actions

6 HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Highlights

Main Events

Expenditure

Healthcare Facilities

Focus Point Hospitals per 1,000 Population

Healthcare Workforce

Health Tourism

7 PHARMACEUTICALS

Highlights

Main Events

Pharmaceutical Market

Market Segmentation

Sales

Production

8 MEDICAL DEVICES

Highlights

Medical Device Market

External Trade

Consumables

Diagnostic Imaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x9w77

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005130/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900