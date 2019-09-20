Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

20.09.2019 | 11:28
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz SE EUR1bn 30NC10

PR Newswire

London, September 20

Post-Stabilisation Notice

20 September 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR 1,000,000,000

1.301% Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate 30NC10

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme,

dated 30 April 2019.

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turnery, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Allianz SE
Guarantor (if any):None
ISIN:DE000A2YPFA1
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,000,000,000
Description:1.301% Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate due 25 September 2049. Callable from 25 September 2039
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Merrill Lynch International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2019 PR Newswire