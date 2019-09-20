The new deals worth $2 billion in new investments were made by the Internet giant in in the U.S., Chile and Europe.Global technology giant Google has finalized new 18 energy deals for the purchase of power from an aggregate renewable energy capacity of 1.6 GW across Europe and the Americas. The company said this is its largest energy purchase and that it will increase the renewable energy portfolio from which it buys power to 5.5 GW. "Once all these projects come online, our carbon-free energy portfolio will produce more electricity than places like Washington D.C. or entire countries like Lithuania ...

