The "Europe Air Cargo Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Service; and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe air cargo market accounted for US$ 24.68 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 36.15 Bn in 2027.

The growth of the e-commerce sector in Europe and increased focus on adoption of the temperature-sensitive product are the key driver that is propelling the growth of the air cargo market. Moreover, the rapid growth of the consumer electronics industry and the deployment of software solutions are expected to boost the air cargo market growth in the forecast period. Air cargo enjoyed a strong peak season in 2018, and this growth is anticipated to continue in the forecast period owing to the shipment of high-value consumer electronics and their parts. However, the trend in world trade is still stagnant.

So it remains critically vital for the air cargo industry to continue to improve its value offering by implementing new customer-centric processes. Demand for electronics is increasing as advances in technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and sensors, spark innovation. To keep up with this trend and demand, electronics retailers, distributors, and importers are moving products at a rapid pace.

Moreover, the importers continue to spend a huge amount on electronics to keep up with demand by global consumers and businesses. The consumer electronics manufacturers and distributors are adopting air freight services that ensure them to deliver their products to their consumers in a timely manner. Thus, the growing demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the air cargo market to grow in the forecast period. The air cargo market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the market.

The air cargo market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the air cargo market further. For instance, with the increase in industrialization and growth in customer demand, air cargo services are significantly gaining momentum.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Air Cargo Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Europe PEST Analysis

5. Air Cargo Market Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth Of E-Commerce Sector in Europe is Expected to Bolster the Air Cargo Market

5.1.2 Increased Focus on Adoption of Temperature-Sensitive Product

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Uncertainties in the Air Cargo Market is Anticipated to Hamper the Market Growth

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Rapid Growth of Consumer Electronics Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Deployment of Software Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers Restraints

6. Air Cargo Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Air Cargo market Overview

6.2 Europe Air Cargo market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Air Cargo Market Analysis By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Air Cargo market Breakdown, By type, 2018 2027

7.3 Air Mail

7.4 Air Freight

8. Europe Air Cargo Market Analysis By Service

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Air Cargo market Breakdown, By service, 2018 2027

8.3 Express

8.4 Regular

9. Air Cargo Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 -End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Air Cargo Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 2027

9.3 Retail

9.4 Pharmaceutical Healthcare

9.5 Food Beverages Market

9.6 Consumer Electronics Market

9.7 Automotive

9.8 Others

10. Air Cargo Market Country Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 investment scenario

11.4 New Product Development

12. Company Profiles

ANA Cargo Inc. (ANA Group)

Lufthansa Cargo AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Etihad Cargo

FeDex Corporation

Cargolux Airlines International S.A.

DHL International GmbH

Emirates SkyCargo

Cathay Pacific Cargo

Zela Aviation

