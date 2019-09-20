IMC Exploration Group Plc - Issue of Equity Arising from Warrant Exercise

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC" or the "Company")

EXERCISE OF WARRANTS AND ISSUE OF EQUITY

The Board of IMC announces that it has received an exercise notice, exercising warrants over 2,000,000 (two million) new ordinary shares of Euro 0.001 each in the capital of the Company (the "Warrant Exercise Shares") at the price of GBX1.00 (one penny Sterling) per share. The Company has accordingly issued the Warrant Exercise Shares to the holder of the warrants exercised against an aggregate, net cash consideration of £20,000 (twenty thousand pounds Sterling).

Application is being made for the admission to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange of the Warrant Exercise Shares.

The total number of shares in issue following the allotment of the Warrant Exercise Shares is 284,745,991 (previously, 282,745,991).

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 20th September 2019

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

