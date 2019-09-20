Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2019) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has qualified for trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares commence trading today on the OTCQX Market.

Bear Creek Mining, which previously traded on the Pink market in the U.S., is now one of the roughly 190 Canadian companies that cross-trade on the OTCQX Market. While the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Bolsa de Valores de Lima under the symbol "BCM", investors will now also have the opportunity to trade the Company's shares under the symbol "BCEKF" on the OTCQX. OTCQX is a United States trading platform that facilitates trading for online, retail and institutional investors.

McMillan LLP acted as the Company's third-party professional sponsor in respect of its OTCQX application.

Tony Hawkshaw, President and CEO of Bear Creek, comments, "Owing to the OTCQX's higher qualification criteria and ongoing disclosure requirements, we believe Bear Creek's upgrade will provide the Company with the opportunity to enhance its visibility, expand its shareholder base and increase its liquidity, without the cost and regulatory duplication associated with a U.S. exchange listing. We look forward to the opportunities to enhance shareholder value we anticipate will result from this upgrade."

Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BCEKF/overview.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Anthony Hawkshaw

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Barbara Henderson - Director of Investor Relations

Direct: 604-628-1111

E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com

Or visit www.bearcreekmining.com

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected outcomes resulting from the Company's shares being upgraded from trading on the Pink Open Market to trading on the OTCQX Best Market. These forward-looking statements are based on public information regarding the OTCQX market, experiences conveyed to the Company by certain of its peers and advisors, and the Company's understanding and knowledge of the OTCQX market, and are provided as of the date of this news release, or the effective date of the documents referred to in this news release, as applicable, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions and estimates expressed above do not occur, and the additional risks described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

